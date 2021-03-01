Left Menu

No COVID-19 death in Bengal for first time in nearly a year

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:07 IST
No one died of the coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours -- a first since March 22 last year, the state Health Department said on Monday.

So far, 10,268 people have died of the virus in the state, it said.

However, the state reported 198 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,75,316.

The highest of 62 cases were recorded in Kolkata.

The state's discharge rate improved to 97.64 per cent as 212 more people recovered in the last 24 hours. So far, 5,61,755 people have recovered from the disease.

Accordingly, the number of active cases declined to 3,293.

The state has so far tested 85,79,292 samples for COVID-19, including 16,014 since Sunday.

Meanwhile, the third phase of COVID vaccination using the new CoWIN-2 portal started in the state, inoculating health workers, frontline workers and poll officials, an officer of the Health Department said.

''Elderly people as well as those above 45 years and have co-morbidities were inoculated today. However, the portal issues continued throughout the day and the vaccination programme suffered,'' the official said.

Total 17,079 people were vaccinated during the day and there was no case of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), he added.

