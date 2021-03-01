Left Menu

People raising doubts over vaccine PM took are of 'small mindset': Shivraj Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed those who raised doubts over the vaccine Prime Minster Modi received, stating "they are of small mindset."

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:11 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaking to media on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed those who raised doubts over the vaccine Prime Minster Modi received, stating "they are of small mindset." "People who are casting doubts over the vaccine administered to the PM are of small mindset. They are doing politics over the matter of public health. They are not just accusing the PM but also doing harm to the people of the country," Chouhan said.

"They don't know that by making such remarks, they are putting difficulties in the efforts to curb the infection. The PM doesn't live for himself. His whole life is devoted to the nation," he added. He further added that "the way our PM waited till his turn came is representative of our values. I am also going to receive the vaccine jab tomorrow."

Earlier in the day, the PM received the first dose of Covaxin, the made-in-India coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research. The second phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups (people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45) began on Monday with the Union Health Ministry calling out eligible people to get an appointment at respective hospitals in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

