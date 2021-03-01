Turkey lifts weekend lockdowns in some cities - Erdogan

Turkey lifts weekend lockdowns in some cities - ErdoganReuters | Ankara | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:17 IST
Turkey will lift weekend lockdowns in low and medium-risk cities and limit the restrictions to just Sundays in high and very high-risk cities as it starts a "controlled normalisation" of coronavirus measures, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
Turkey's biggest city, Istanbul, was categorised as high risk, while the capital Ankara was in the medium-risk category.
Erdogan said the list of measures would be updated every two weeks on a province-by-province basis.
