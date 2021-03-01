COVID vaccination 2nd phase: 5,176 senior citizens get jabs in Delhi DEL DL-VACCINE-LDALL SECOND PHASE (Incorporating related series) Covid vaccination '

Over 5,100 senior citizens in Delhi received their first shots of COVID vaccine on Monday as the second phase of the vaccination drive began in the national capital, officials said.

In the first phase starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated in Delhi. On Monday, the second phase of the drive began to give jabs to persons aged 60 and above, and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

''A total of 15,521 beneficiaries received the shots today, including 5,176 senior citizens and 1,009 persons in the age group of 45-59,'' a senior official of the Delhi health department said.

One minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported, he said.

At AIIMS, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi also got vaccinated, senior citizens and those aged 45-59 and frontline workers, totalling 96, got the shots, officials said.

At the Centre-run RML Hospital, 62 people, aged 60 and above, got vaccinated, while five beneficiaries were in the age bracket of 45-59.

A total of 230 total beneficiaries were vaccinated at Apollo Hospital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 308 centres have been set up at 192 facilities across the city for this phase of the vaccination.

A couple, who would soon turn 90, and four family members who survived COVID-19 were among the senior citizens vaccinated at a private facility here.

''Also, 3,086 people received their second dose. And, shots were also given to 1954 healthcare workers and 4,296 frontline workers,'' the official said.

Many people complained of delays due to issues faced during online registration for the jabs.

A senior official of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality (RGSS) Hospital said, five persons in the 45-59 age group who had co-morbidities, got the jabs.

''A total of 18 beneficiaries, aged 60 and above, were given vaccine shots at our centre today, many of whom had come supported with a walking stick. It is heartening to see elderly people getting vaccinated as they are a vulnerable population,'' she said.

The official said the drive was to start around 12 noon but many people had started queuing up by 10:30 AM, so it was started a bit early than the scheduled time.

Arun Kumar Gupta, 66, who retired as a manager of a PSU bank, said he waited for almost three hours to get the vaccine shot.

''A policeman came to us and took our registration numbers. We kept waiting for our turns. I received the vaccine at around 11.45 AM. I was never tested for COVID-19 and I am not scared of the vaccine,'' Gupta said.

Senior citizens at the hospital said the vaccine will be a boost to the fight against the COVID-19.

Suresh Gupta (77), who retired from the Delhi University, said that his family did not stop him from taking the vaccine.

''When I told my family members that I am going to take the vaccine, they were very supportive and did not stop me,'' he said.

Another elderly person Subhash Tyagi said, ''It is good that our Prime Minister got the vaccine today. I am confident about the vaccine that's why I have come here today.'' The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private health facilities.

Dr Chhavi Gupta, media spokesperson of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, said Covishield was being administered to the people.

The senior citizens were being enquired about any disease that they may have, including blood pressure and diabetes prior to getting vaccinated, she said.

The registered persons were being administered the first dose after which they were asked to wait for 30 minutes for observation.

Each vaccinated person is being given a certificate and provided phone number to be contacted for any emergency help after getting the first dose, she added.

At Delhi government hospitals doctors and other medical staff were upbeat about the exercise.

Inder Pal, 68, a resident of Jagatpuri who retired from the education department of the Delhi government, claimed that he was the ''first of the senior citizens'' who received the vaccine at RGSSH.

As per official estimates, there are around 43 lakh people in the specified priority category of 60 years or above and those within 45-59 years with comorbidities in Delhi.

People within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner. A total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination, the officials said.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

