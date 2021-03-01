Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination 2nd phase at 56 govt hospitals, 136 pvt facilities: says Jain

Clarifying about the centres for vaccination, he said, There are about 2-3 centres at a single hospital.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that 56 government hospitals and 13 private facilities in the city are part of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination that began on Monday.

A total of 15,521 beneficiaries including 5,176 senior citizens received the shots on Monday according to data shared by officials.

The second phase of the exercise includes people aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

He said 308 centres have been set-up across192 hospitals in the city for this phase.

''A total of 192 hospitals have been prepared in Delhi for this phase, among which 136 are private hospitals and 56 are government hospitals,'' he told reporters.

Jain said the vaccine will be given free of cost at all the central and Delhi government hospitals, while its cost at private hospitals has been capped at Rs 250. Clarifying about the centres for vaccination, he said, ''There are about 2-3 centres at a single hospital. In total, the number of vaccination centres is about 300, but the count of locations at which they have been set up is 192.'' There are 12-15 lakh people in the age group of 60 years and above while those in the age bracket of 45-59 years with comorbid conditions are about 2-3 lakh, he said.

Asked about the on-site vaccination drive Jain said, ''At this moment we should not go towards on-site vaccination, as there are too many people left for vaccination. So, this will make the process tough.'' ''We will do it slowly and steadily, so that everyone gets the slot,'' he added.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

