Odisha reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, vaccination for sr citizens begins

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Monday mounted to 3,37,277 after 86 more people tested positive for the infection, while the state government launched the inoculation drive for senior citizens and comorbid people in the age group of 45-59 years, a health department officials said.

The state during the day also registered the recovery of 76 patients which took the number of cured persons to 3,34,647, which is 99.22 per cent of the caseload.

The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 per cent while its positivity rate remains at 4.04 per cent, he said.

Of the 86 new cases, 50 were reported from quarantine centres, while the rest were detected during contact tracing.

Sambalpur district reported the highest number of 16 new cases, followed by Puri (12) and Cuttack (9).

The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 1,916, as no fresh fatality has been reported, he said.

Apart from the 1,916 deaths, 53 more fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, he said.

Currently, Odisha has 661 active COVID-19 cases, which is 0.19 per cent of the caseload.

The state has so far conducted over 83.41 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 20,276 on Sunday.

As the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive on Monday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro, and Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh received the first shot of the vaccine at the Assembly Dispensary.

''I feel privileged to get an opportunity to inoculate Chief Minister, Speaker and many VVIPs,'' said Nurse Samaranika Ransingh.

After receiving the vaccine, Patnaik urged people to get vaccinated in the battle against Coronavirus.

At least 20 legislators of Odisha Assembly also received the vaccine on the first day of third phase vaccination programme.

The vaccine is being administered free of cost at government healthcare facilities while private hospitals cannot charge more than Rs 250 per person per dose (Rs 150 for vaccine and Rs 100 as operational charges), the department said in a notification.

The vaccine will be available at seven government medical colleges and hospitals, 30 district headquarters hospitals besides those in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

It will also be available at 19 sub-divisional hospitals (SDHs) and important community health centres.

This apart, 183 private hospitals, empanelled under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), have been permitted to carry out the vaccination process.

As many as 21,914 persons including 11,289 senior citizens were inoculated on Monday, a health department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)