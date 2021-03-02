Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:16 IST
Maha:25 people supposed to attend session contract coronavirus

At least 25 people, including officials of the Maharashtra government who were supposed to attend the Budget session of the state legislature which began on Monday, have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to officials of Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, these 25 people had earlier applied for passes to attend the session on behalf their respective offices.

They tested positive during the mandatory testing drive, they said.

''Some of them are employees of the state government whereas others are officer-bearers of either a political party or are working for a leader,'' an official said.

As per the protocol prescribed by the state government, it is mandatory for journalists, camera persons and technical staff to undergo testing before attending the session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

