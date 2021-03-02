Israel to start vaccinating those who recovered from COVID-19

Israel will begin vaccinating people who recovered from COVID-19 at least three months ago, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday. Israel's rapid COVID-19 vaccine roll-out has produced some of the most detailed data so far on the impact of inoculations on the pandemic.

More than half the country's population of 9 million has received a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and about 3.4 million of them have received two shots. Studies have shown the shot to be highly effective. The Health Ministry said it would begin administering a single dose of the vaccine to those who had been infected and recovered from COVID-19 up to three months ago.

