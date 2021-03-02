Left Menu

UK finds vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s

SAVING LIVES PHE Head of Immunisations Mary Ramsay said that while more work needed to be done to understand the impact of vaccines in reducing transmission of the coronavirus, the effect of the rollout was already apparent.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:33 IST
UK finds vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations from COVID-19 in those over 80 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday, citing a pre-print study.

PHE said the real world study also found that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over 70 ranged between 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and between 60-73% for the Oxford-AstraZeneca one four weeks after the first shot. "These results may also help to explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people over 80 in the UK have dropped to single figures in the last couple of weeks," British health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference. "This is seriously encouraging."

Britain has now administered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 20 million people, or just over 30% of the population, with the elderly getting priority. PHE submitted its analysis for peer-review after providing initial findings of the real-world impact of the rollout a week ago. A separate study in healthcare workers has shown one dose of a vaccine can reduce by 70% the number of people catching asymptomatic COVID-19.

The health authority said evidence suggested that the Pfizer vaccine causes an 83% reduction in COVID-19 deaths among the over-80s. There was no equivalent data for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which began to be administered at a later date. SAVING LIVES

PHE Head of Immunisations Mary Ramsay said that while more work needed to be done to understand the impact of vaccines in reducing transmission of the coronavirus, the effect of the rollout was already apparent. "This adds to growing evidence showing that the vaccines are working to reduce infections and save lives," she said.

Another PHE official said more work was needed to establish the efficacy of vaccines against the so-called Brazilian variant of the coronavirus. Britain's use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on elderly people contrasts with many European countries, which have cited a lack of clinical trial data for their decision not to roll it out to older cohorts.

Asked whether the data justified Britain's approach, England's deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van Tam said it was "not immunologically plausible" that the vaccine would work in younger people and not older people. "We took the view that it almost certainly would work," he said. "The PHE data have clearly vindicated that approach today."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spanish club Extremadura to fold for second time

Spains Extremadura UD are set to go out of business for the second time in little over a decade after their president and sole shareholder Manuel Franganillo said on Monday that he was putting the club into liquidation. The team, named afte...

ANALYSIS-China expected to favour green tech over coal in new five-year plan

By Laurie Goering LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - China, which long targeted rapid industrial growth despite its environmental consequences, now aims to become the global leader in low-carbon tech for a carbon-constrained world...

Israel's high court says non-Orthodox converts are Jews

Israels Supreme Court on Monday dealt a major blow to the countrys powerful Orthodox establishment, ruling that people who convert to Judaism through the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel are also Jewish and entitled to become cit...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises on U.S. stimulus and vaccine hopes as bond markets calm

Global equities rose and the SP 500 on Monday was headed for its best day since June 5, with investors taking lower U.S. bond yields in stride as a sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson Johnsons new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021