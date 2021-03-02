France's current COVID-19 measures a 'minimum' for next 4-6 weeks -minister

The current night curfew enforced in France since Dec. 15 and other restrictive measures - such as the closure of bars, restaurants and museums - to contain the COVID-19 pandemic will be a "minimum" for the next four to six weeks, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday.

Speaking on France 2 television, he said he was hoping France would not have to go further than those measures to rein in the disease.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)