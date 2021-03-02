Nicaragua to begin COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday

Nicaragua to begin COVID-19 vaccination campaign on TuesdayReuters | Managua | Updated: 02-03-2021 02:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 02:01 IST
Nicaragua will begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday, giving priority to people with pre-existing conditions such as heart disease, kidney failure and cancer, Vice President Rosario Murillo said on Monday.
Last week, Nicaragua received its first batch of vaccine doses from an initial donation of Russia's Sputnik V product.
