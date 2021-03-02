Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized vaccine has started shipping, while a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus has been detected in Britain for the first time.

EUROPE * The Czech Republic, battling the world's worst surge in COVID-19 infections, deployed more police officers and soldiers on Monday to help enforce new lockdown measures that seek to confine people mostly to their home districts.

* The current night curfew enforced in France since Dec. 15 and other restrictive measures, such as the closure of bars, restaurants and museums, to contain the COVID-19 pandemic will be a "minimum" for the next four to six weeks, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said. * French health authorities reported the number of people being treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 was up by 52, at 3,544, going above the 3,500 threshold for the first time since Dec. 1.

* A total of 20.3 million people in the UK have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed. * Nearly two thirds of Russians are not willing to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and about the same number believe the new coronavirus was created artificially as a biological weapon, an independent pollster said.

* Prime Minister Mario Draghi fired Italy's special COVID-19 commissioner Domenico Arcuri and replaced him with an army logistics expert, in a signal the government wanted to speed up vaccinations. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Some local communities in Beijing have started giving COVID-19 vaccine doses to people older than 60, even as the city's disease-control authorities publicly advise this age group against inoculation. * Uzbekistan's government has approved a COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical for use in the Central Asian nation, the Uzbek ministry of innovation said.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration downplayed the prospect of sharing coronavirus vaccines with Mexico, saying it is focused first on getting its own population protected against a pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel will discuss the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine venture with Austria and Denmark, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

* Israel is looking to buy 36 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, three times the number it has already bought, in case booster shots are needed later in the year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. * China will donate 50,000 shots of its Sinopharm vaccine to Lebanon, its ambassador tweeted as the crisis-hit country fights a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed nearly 4,700 people.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use.

* Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized vaccine has started shipping and its top executive said that Americans should be able to receive the single-dose shot within the next 24 to 48 hours, adding a third vaccine in the United States. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Chile's economic activity fell 3.1% in January from the same month a year ago, the central bank said, as a rebound in cases of the coronavirus dragged on the service and manufacturing sectors. * Global equities rose and the S&P 500 on Monday was headed for its best day since June 5, with investors taking lower U.S. bond yields in stride as a sweeping $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus relief bill and distribution of Johnson & Johnson's newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine spurred enthusiasm.

