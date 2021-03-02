Left Menu

Venezuela approves use of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

Venezuela has approved the use of China's Sinopharm vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the South American country's health ministry said on Monday, after it began administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine last month.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 02-03-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 04:25 IST
Venezuela approves use of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

Venezuela has approved the use of China's Sinopharm vaccine against the novel coronavirus, the South American country's health ministry said on Monday, after it began administering Russia's Sputnik V vaccine last month. The ministry did not specify how many Sinopharm doses it would acquire or when they would arrive. President Nicolas Maduro had previously said the country was in talks with China over the possible use of its vaccines.

"Thanks to the cooperation between China and Venezuela we are able to attend to the health and life of our people," the ministry wrote on Twitter. Venezuela has said it received the first 100,000 doses of Sputnik V on Feb. 13, and has invested $200 million to buy 10 million doses in the country of some 25 million.

An advisor to opposition leader Juan Guaido - recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela's legitimate president - said last week the country could begin receiving coronavirus vaccines via the global COVAX program in May. Maduro has not publicly confirmed that government officials have been involved in those talks. The once-prosperous OPEC nation is experiencing a dramatic economic collapse that has left its healthcare system in a shambles.

Venezuela's National Academy of Medicine said on Monday that the country has secured enough vaccine supplies to inoculate some 38% of the population, the second-lowest level in Latin America and ahead of only El Salvador. Official data shows Venezuela has reported 139,116 coronavirus cases and 1,344 deaths. Opposition politicians question those figures, arguing testing has been insufficient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom companys relationship with its affiliate ...

Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to 15 as part ...

Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use by May -CEO

Novavax Incs COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the companys British trial, which could be completed in the coming weeks, its chief executive said...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning expected as early as Tuesday

The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The United States was expected to impose sanctions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021