Mexico's coronavirus death tally rises to 186,152

Mexico registered 437 coronavirus fatalities on Monday, bringing its overall death toll to 186,152, according to health ministry data.

The ministry's data also showed an additional 2,343 confirmed cases, for a total of 2,089,281 cases. The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

