Argentina receives 732,500 more doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
Argentina received a shipment with 732,500 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Monday, the government said, giving the country a total 2.47 million doses of the drug developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute. About 1.1 million people in Argentina have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, according to official data.Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 02-03-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 05:45 IST
Argentina received a shipment with 732,500 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus on Monday, the government said, giving the country a total 2.47 million doses of the drug developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute. The shipment arrived on a plane from Moscow that landed at Ezeiza International Airport in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Argentina has also received 1 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine and 580,000 doses of the COVISHIELD vaccine from the Indian Serum Institute.
The South American grains exporting country has registered 2.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases with 52,077 deaths. The total population of Argentina is about 45 million. About 1.1 million people in Argentina have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, according to official data.
