Left Menu

Dominica Sets Healthcare Example: Prime Minister Gets Vaccinated, Donates Some to Neighbouring Countries

In the healthcare sector alone, the CBI Programme was responsible for constructing many clinics, health centres, and a state-of-the-art hospital scheduled to be completed next month.Under the Programme, Foreign investors and their families can legally obtain second citizenship from Dominica within three-four months either by making a one-off contribution to a government fund or investing in pre-approved luxury and sustainable hotels.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:37 IST
Dominica Sets Healthcare Example: Prime Minister Gets Vaccinated, Donates Some to Neighbouring Countries

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 23rd 2021, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, took his first jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Several other government ministers, officials and Office staff also joined him. Due to his dynamic leadership and diplomacy, he secured 70,000 vaccinations for Dominica from India. Displaying a kind gesture, the government of Dominica, in partnership with and Barbados, donated some of the vaccines they received to their sister nations and set an example of comradery in the whole Caribbean.

The government also launched a website to get citizens registered and have the vaccination drive be carried out in a phased manner. Currently, Dominica is among the nations which have successfully curbed the pandemic and recorded zero deaths so far. The wise management of the Prime Minister has made the Nature Isle an example for countries worldwide, including CARICOM states, as COVID-19 severely impacts many.

In a webinar that released this week, the Prime Minister emphasised the country's strong healthcare system. ''Because we have had a very robust primary health care system, [it] helped us in containing the presence of COVID-19 in our country,'' he said. He also recognised the role of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme as a major sponsor in healthcare advancement. He said, ''The Citizenship by Investment Programme has really been a very formidable contributor to our revenue base and also public sector investment programme.'' As the best country for citizenship by investment, according to the Financial Times' PWM CBI Index, Dominica is well known for making exceptionally good use of CBI contributions. In the healthcare sector alone, the CBI Programme was responsible for constructing many clinics, health centres, and a state-of-the-art hospital scheduled to be completed next month.

Under the Programme, Foreign investors and their families can legally obtain second citizenship from Dominica within three-four months either by making a one-off contribution to a government fund or investing in pre-approved luxury and sustainable hotels. Firstly, though, all applicants must pass Dominica's thorough due diligence checks, deemed among the most rigorous of all investor immigration programmes. This guarantees the Programme's integrity for Dominica's sake, while investors can rest assured that their citizenship is for life and can safely be passed on to future generations.

Economic citizens earn the right to live, work and study in Dominica, taking advantage of all the country's facilities, such as good healthcare, education, visa-free travel, safety and security for life.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Realme Watch 2 India launch imminent as it clears BIS certification

The Realme Watch 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS certification, suggesting that the smartwatch will soon be landing in the country.The device was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma with the model number RMW2008 on t...

SBI led webinar on Indian budget evokes favourable response in Israel

A webinar organised by State Bank of India, Israel-Asia Israel-India Chambers of Commerce and the Indian mission in Tel Aviv on Monday evening to decipher the Indian budget announced last month has evoked favourable response from business ...

India's women scientists breaking barriers in space exploration

A video of NASAs Perseverance rover landing went viral early this month. The video making rounds on the internet featured a bindi-sporting Indian-American aerospace engineer named Swati Mohan, who was one of the many people who spearheaded ...

Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

The leader of Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijings proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had no market on the island....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021