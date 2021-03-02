Dominica Sets Healthcare Example: Prime Minister Gets Vaccinated, Donates Some to Neighbouring Countries

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, February 23rd 2021, the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, took his first jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. Several other government ministers, officials and Office staff also joined him. Due to his dynamic leadership and diplomacy, he secured 70,000 vaccinations for Dominica from India. Displaying a kind gesture, the government of Dominica, in partnership with and Barbados, donated some of the vaccines they received to their sister nations and set an example of comradery in the whole Caribbean.

The government also launched a website to get citizens registered and have the vaccination drive be carried out in a phased manner. Currently, Dominica is among the nations which have successfully curbed the pandemic and recorded zero deaths so far. The wise management of the Prime Minister has made the Nature Isle an example for countries worldwide, including CARICOM states, as COVID-19 severely impacts many.

Advertisement

In a webinar that released this week, the Prime Minister emphasised the country's strong healthcare system. ''Because we have had a very robust primary health care system, [it] helped us in containing the presence of COVID-19 in our country,'' he said. He also recognised the role of Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme as a major sponsor in healthcare advancement. He said, ''The Citizenship by Investment Programme has really been a very formidable contributor to our revenue base and also public sector investment programme.'' As the best country for citizenship by investment, according to the Financial Times' PWM CBI Index, Dominica is well known for making exceptionally good use of CBI contributions. In the healthcare sector alone, the CBI Programme was responsible for constructing many clinics, health centres, and a state-of-the-art hospital scheduled to be completed next month.

Under the Programme, Foreign investors and their families can legally obtain second citizenship from Dominica within three-four months either by making a one-off contribution to a government fund or investing in pre-approved luxury and sustainable hotels. Firstly, though, all applicants must pass Dominica's thorough due diligence checks, deemed among the most rigorous of all investor immigration programmes. This guarantees the Programme's integrity for Dominica's sake, while investors can rest assured that their citizenship is for life and can safely be passed on to future generations.

Economic citizens earn the right to live, work and study in Dominica, taking advantage of all the country's facilities, such as good healthcare, education, visa-free travel, safety and security for life.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)