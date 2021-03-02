Philippines to evaluate China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Philippines to evaluate China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency useReuters | Manila | Updated: 02-03-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:42 IST
China's Sinopharm has applied for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, the chief of Manila's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday.
Sinopharm is the sixth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use authorisation in the Southeast Asian country. The Philippines, which has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia, has approved the vaccines of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac for emergency use.
