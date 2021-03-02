Left Menu

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

"And we cannot let it." China, U.S. should lift travel bans if herd immunity reached China and the United States should remove all barriers to travel between the two countries if the United States achieves herd immunity for COVID-19 with 90% of its population vaccinated, potentially by August, a Chinese epidemiologist has said. Addressing an online forum organised by Tsinghua University and the Brookings Institution, a U.S. think tank, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention said he hoped the vaccination rate in the United States could reach over 80% by June.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:13 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Global infections up for first time in 7 weeks, WHO says

The number of new coronavirus infections globally rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, the World Health Organization said on Monday, urging countries not to relax measures to fight the disease. "We need to have a stern warning for all of us: that this virus will rebound if we let it," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead for COVID-19, told a briefing. "And we cannot let it."

China, U.S. should lift travel bans if herd immunity reached China and the United States should remove all barriers to travel between the two countries if the United States achieves herd immunity for COVID-19 with 90% of its population vaccinated, potentially by August, a Chinese epidemiologist has said.

Addressing an online forum organised by Tsinghua University and the Brookings Institution, a U.S. think tank, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of China's Center for Diseases Prevention said he hoped the vaccination rate in the United States could reach over 80% by June. China, with a population of around 1.4 billion, had administered 40.5 million doses as of Feb. 9. Fauci says U.S. must stick to two-shot strategy for vaccines

The United States must stick to a two-dose strategy for the Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post newspaper, adding that delaying a second dose to inoculate more Americans creates risks. Fauci warned that shifting to a single-dose strategy for the vaccines could leave people less protected, enable variants to spread and possibly boost skepticism among Americans already hesitant to get the shots.

Vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s, UK finds The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations from COVID-19 in those over 80 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday, citing a pre-print study.

PHE said the real world study also found that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over 70 ranged between 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and between 60-73% for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine four weeks after the first shot. (Compiled by Karishma Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We aim to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030; waterways cost effective and environment friendly mode of transportation: Prime Minister.

We aim to operationalize 23 waterways by 2030 waterways cost-effective and environment-friendly modes of transportation Prime Minister....

Realme Watch 2 India launch imminent as it clears BIS certification

The Realme Watch 2 has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards BIS certification, suggesting that the smartwatch will soon be landing in the country.The device was spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma with the model number RMW2008 on t...

SBI led webinar on Indian budget evokes favourable response in Israel

A webinar organised by State Bank of India, Israel-Asia Israel-India Chambers of Commerce and the Indian mission in Tel Aviv on Monday evening to decipher the Indian budget announced last month has evoked favourable response from business ...

India's women scientists breaking barriers in space exploration

A video of NASAs Perseverance rover landing went viral early this month. The video making rounds on the internet featured a bindi-sporting Indian-American aerospace engineer named Swati Mohan, who was one of the many people who spearheaded ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021