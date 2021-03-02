Left Menu

Health minister Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:17 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday. India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

The minister's wife Nutan Goel first took the jab after which Vardhan received the vaccine shot.

Vardhan on Monday had appealed to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.

He told people not to have any doubts about the vaccine underlining no death has occurred till now due to the anti-coronavirus vaccination in the country.

Vardhan said that if any death occurs a few days after receiving the jab, it cannot be linked to vaccination because each such death is being scientifically probed.

