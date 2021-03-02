Left Menu

Mizoram reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,426

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:52 IST
Three people, including a two- year-old, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,426, an official said on Tuesday.

All three patients have recently returned from other states, he said.

Mizoram now has 20 active cases, while 4,396 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the state remained at 10, the official said.

It has so far tested 2,33,303 samples, including 1,010 on Monday.

According to state immunisation officer Lalzawmi, 22,819 people have thus far received vaccine shots.

A total of 6,694 healthcare workers have already been administered the second dose of vaccine, she said.

