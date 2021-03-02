Left Menu

Naqvi takes COVID-19 vaccine in Rampur, urges those eligible to get inoculated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:52 IST
Naqvi takes COVID-19 vaccine in Rampur, urges those eligible to get inoculated

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.

Naqvi got inoculated at Rampur's K D Dalmia Eye Hospital and was administered Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

After getting inoculated, the minister thanked the medical staff at the hospital and urged all those eligible to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

Naqvi, 63, is the Lok Sabha member from Rampur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of top leaders who took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab on Monday.

The government had announced on Wednesday that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahraich administration orders externment of 17 criminals for 6 months

The Bahraich district administration has ordered externment of 17 criminals for six months and invoked the stringent National Security Act NSA against a person accused of abducting and killing a 12-year-old, an official said on Tuesday.Dist...

Man drowned dead in canal, brother missing

One man drowned and his brother went missing after the two fell into a canal here on Tuesday, police said.The body of the elder one, Mukesh Kumar Raiger, was recovered while his brother Jeetu Raiger, who is feared drowned, is being searched...

EC extends polling time by 30 minutes for first phase of Bengal elections

The Election Commission EC has extended polling time by 30 minutes for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections, and voters will now be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6.30 pm, a notification issued by the poll panel ...

Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

European stocks benchmark fell on Tuesday after recording its strongest session in four months a day earlier as heavyweight mining and energy stocks retreated on weaker commodity prices.The pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 in early tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021