Left Menu

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe COVID-19 in elderly, study finds

PTI | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:54 IST
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe COVID-19 in elderly, study finds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines for COVID-19 are highly effective in reducing severe coronavirus infection among people aged 70 years and above, according to a study.

The research, posted as a pre-print and yet to be peer-reviewed, estimated the effect of both the COVID-19 vaccines on the laboratory-confirmed symptomatic disease in individuals aged 70 years or older in England.

The researchers, including those from Public Health England (PHE), compared the rate of hospitalization and deaths in confirmed COVID-19 patients aged over 80 who were vaccinated more than 14 days before testing positive, with unvaccinated cases.

Data suggest that in the over 80s, a single dose of either vaccine is more than 80 percent effective at preventing hospitalization, around 3 to 4 weeks after the jab, PHE said in a statement.

Evidence for the Pfizer vaccine suggests that it leads to an 83 percent reduction in deaths from COVID-19, it said.

The data also shows symptomatic infections in over 70s decreased from around three weeks after one dose of both vaccines.

''Vaccination with either a single dose of Pfizer or Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination was associated with a significant reduction in symptomatic SARS-CoV2 positive cases in older adults with even greater protection against severe disease,'' said the authors of the study, adding both the vaccines show similar effects.

They said the protection was maintained for the duration of over six weeks of follow-up, and there is a clear effect of both the vaccines against the UK variant of concern.

Experts say the new analysis adds to growing evidence that the vaccines are working, and are highly effective in protecting people against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

''This adds to growing evidence showing that the vaccines are working to reduce infections and save lives,'' Mary Ramsay, PHE Head of Immunisation, said in the statement.

''While there remains much more data to follow, this is encouraging and we are increasingly confident that vaccines are making a real difference,'' Ramsay said.

However, she cautioned that the protection is not complete and it is not known yet how much these vaccines will reduce the risk of someone passing the coronavirus onto others.

''Even if you have been vaccinated, it is really important that you continue to act like you have the virus, practice good hand hygiene, and stay at home,'' Ramsay added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bahraich administration orders externment of 17 criminals for 6 months

The Bahraich district administration has ordered externment of 17 criminals for six months and invoked the stringent National Security Act NSA against a person accused of abducting and killing a 12-year-old, an official said on Tuesday.Dist...

Man drowned dead in canal, brother missing

One man drowned and his brother went missing after the two fell into a canal here on Tuesday, police said.The body of the elder one, Mukesh Kumar Raiger, was recovered while his brother Jeetu Raiger, who is feared drowned, is being searched...

EC extends polling time by 30 minutes for first phase of Bengal elections

The Election Commission EC has extended polling time by 30 minutes for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections, and voters will now be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6.30 pm, a notification issued by the poll panel ...

Weak commodity prices weigh on European shares

European stocks benchmark fell on Tuesday after recording its strongest session in four months a day earlier as heavyweight mining and energy stocks retreated on weaker commodity prices.The pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 in early tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021