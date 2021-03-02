Left Menu

S.Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial

A decision by South Korean health authorities to allow more doses to be extracted from coronavirus vaccine vials sparked controversy on Tuesday as the country ramped up its vaccinations of healthcare workers and the elderly. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) had allowed healthcare workers to use the remaining doses if they can squeeze more out of each vial with low dead space syringes, which minimize the amount of vaccine left in the syringe after use.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:27 IST
S.Korea says up to medical personnel to extract extra doses of COVID vaccine from vial
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A decision by South Korean health authorities to allow more doses to be extracted from coronavirus vaccine vials sparked controversy on Tuesday as the country ramped up its vaccinations of healthcare workers and the elderly.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) had allowed healthcare workers to use the remaining doses if they can squeeze more out of each vial with low dead space syringes, which minimize the amount of vaccine left in the syringe after use. While offering discretion over the use of remaining doses, KDCA made clear the authorities will not make the extraction of the extra doses a new standard or mandatory as it can burden the healthcare workers on site.

Experts were divided about the decision for permitting up to seven doses to be extracted from Pfizer vaccine vials which are made to contain only six using the low dead space syringes, and up to 12 doses from AstraZeneca's vaccine, which would otherwise inoculate 10 people with normal syringes. Eom Joong-sik, professor of infectious diseases at Gachon University Gil Medical Center, warned of the risk of contamination during inaccurate extraction of the extra seventh dose.

A worker trying to combine leftovers from two vials to make a full dose could lead to such problems, Eom said in a Facebook post. The government hasn't made it mandatory to squeeze extra dose out of a vial and there is a designated person in charge of extraction in large medical centers, which makes it easier for them to draw an extra dose safely, said Ki Mo-ran, professor of cancer control and population health at National Cancer Center.

KDCA said 23,086 people were given first doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots by Monday midnight. South Korea has reported 344 new cases on Monday, adding to the total tally of 90,372, with 1,606 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Ant-Man 3' won't feature rapper TI

The third installment of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-fronted Ant-Man series will not feature rapper TI.The development comes a day after TI and his wife Tiny were accused of sexual abuse by multiple women.The actor, whose real name is Cl...

Kerala's social harmony under stress; new development strategy

Keralas social harmony and amity have come under stress and strain, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday as she advocated for a new development strategy for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among people and overall developm...

Surprised at exclusion of Mohali for IPL, want BCCI to reconsider decision: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he is surprised with the Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI decision to exclude Mohali as one of the venues for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL. He also aske...

Health Minister Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021