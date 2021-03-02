AP Guv receives COVID-19 vaccine shot

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and First Lady Suprava Harichandan on Tuesday got the COVID-19 vaccine administered as the process for inoculating those above 60 years of age began in the state.

The First Citizen and the First Lady drove to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada and got inoculated.

''All eligible (persons) should get vaccinated. Covid-19 has to be rooted out not only of the state but also the country,'' the Governor said on the occasion.

He recalled that coronavirus shook the entire world for over a year now.

''The vaccination was simple. I didn't feel like I was injected. I am feeling well,'' Harichandan said.

The state health department made arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccination in 432 government and 92 private hospitals for citizens above 60 yearsand those in the 45-59 age group with comorbidities.

The state received an additional six lakh doses of the vaccine on Monday.

