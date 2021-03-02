Farooq Abdullah gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, on Tuesday, got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital here, officials said. Abdullah, 85, was given the first dose of the vaccine at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, the officials said.

Omar Abdullah, son of the NC president, took to Twitter to thank the doctors and other staff at the hospital for administering the vaccine to his father. ''Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year-old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has several health issues including being on immunosuppressants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,'' Omar tweeted. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said it has completed vaccination of 70 percent of health workers and 57 percent front line workers in the union territory with no reported case of any serious adversity.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)