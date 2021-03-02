Left Menu

Safe for 14-year-old to terminate 26-week pregnancy? SC asks Haryana hospital

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the medical board of a government hospital in Haryana to examine if it would be safe for a 14-year-old girl to terminate her 26-week pregnancy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:01 IST
Safe for 14-year-old to terminate 26-week pregnancy? SC asks Haryana hospital
Supreme Court of India.. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the medical board of a government hospital in Haryana to examine if it would be safe for a 14-year-old girl to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has asked the medical board to submit its report by next week on abortion of the girl.

The top court will next hear the matter on Friday. The 14-year-old girl, in her plea, has stated that she was raped by her cousin leading to an unwanted pregnancy. She approched the apex court seeking permission to terminate her 26-weeks pregnancy.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971, termination of pregnancy exceeding 20 weeks is not permissible without the leave of the court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Ant-Man 3' won't feature rapper TI

The third installment of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-fronted Ant-Man series will not feature rapper TI.The development comes a day after TI and his wife Tiny were accused of sexual abuse by multiple women.The actor, whose real name is Cl...

Kerala's social harmony under stress; new development strategy

Keralas social harmony and amity have come under stress and strain, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday as she advocated for a new development strategy for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood among people and overall developm...

Surprised at exclusion of Mohali for IPL, want BCCI to reconsider decision: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he is surprised with the Board of Control for Cricket in Indias BCCI decision to exclude Mohali as one of the venues for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL. He also aske...

Health Minister Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021