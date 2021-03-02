Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:16 IST
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Tuesday received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the government medical college hospital here as the second phase of the vaccination drive progressed in the State.

The 64-year-old minister later appealed to everyone to take part in the government programme.

Besides Shailaja, her cabinet colleagueE Chandrasekharan also received thejab from the same hospital.

Earlier, Minister of Ports and Museums, Kadannappally Ramachandran (76) got the shot from a hospital in his home district, Kannur.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his other cabinet colleagues, belonging to the prescribed age group targetedin the second phase, are also expected to take the vaccine in the coming days.

Shailaja, who won global recognition for her effective intervention in containing the pandemic in the state in the initial phase of the virus outbreak, had on Monday indicated that she would get vaccinated soon.

The minister had also said she wanted to receive the vaccine much earlier to alleviate concerns among people.

But, she decided to wait as there wasa suggestion during the Prime Minister's meeting that people's representatives need not take the vaccine along with health workers and they can do it when their turn comes, the minister had said.

Meanwhile, Health Department sources here said the response of people towards the second phase vaccination drive was overwhelming and the number of those who turned up to take the shot in the state-run hospitals on the first day was much more than they expected.

However, a state-wide tally of the recipients of the vaccine was not yet available, the sources added.

The second phase targets anyone over 60 and those aged between 45-59 who have comorbidities.

They can receive vaccine shots for free at government hospitals and for a charge at private hospitals, as per the Centre's directive.PTI LGK BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

