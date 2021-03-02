One death, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:17 IST
Telangana recorded 163 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.99 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,635 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number ofcaseswith 27, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 13 and 12 respectively, a state government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 PM on March 1.

The cumulative recoveredcasesstood at 2,95,544, while 1,907 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 40,181 samples were tested on March 1.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 87,61,207.

The samples tested per million population was 2,35,389, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.81 per cent, while it was 97.1 per cent in the country, it said.

Thecasefatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.

Meanwhile, vaccination for people aged 60 and above and those over 45 years of age with co-morbidities continued in the state on the second day.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy received the vaccine at the state-run Gandhi hospital in the city.

It has been one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Telangana and state Health Minister Eatala Rajender felicitated Covid warriors at the Gandhi hospital, which served as nodal centre for COVID-19 care for long during the year.

