Left Menu

India's COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358

India's total COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358 on Tuesday as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:21 IST
India's COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358
80 per cent of the new cases are reported from five states. . Image Credit: ANI

India's total COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358 on Tuesday as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the health ministry, the country's present active caseload now consists of 1.51 per cent of India's total positive cases.

Five states account for 80.33 per cent of total active cases in the country. "Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,397. It is followed by Kerala with 1,938 while Punjab reported 633 new cases. Two states, Maharashtra and Kerala alone account for 67.84 per cent of total active cases," it said

The ministry said that eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. Five states cumulatively account for 84.16 per cent of the total active cases in the country whereas Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.82 per cent of India's total active cases, followed by Kerala with 28.61 per cent.

Meanwhile, six states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 2.00 per cent and Maharashtra leads all the states with a weekly positivity rate of 10.02 per cent. "A total of 1,48,54,136 vaccine doses have been administered as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 67,04,613 Healthcare workers (HCW)s who got 1st dose, 25,97,799 HCWs (2nd dose) and 53,44,453 Frontline workers (FLW)s who got 1st dose, 24,279 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,82,992 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," the health ministry said.

The second dose of COVID19 vaccination started on February 13, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on 2nd Feb 2021. More than 1.07 crore (1,07,98,921) people has recovered so far. 12,464 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate at 97.07% continues to be amongst the highest in the world.

Also, 86.55 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states. As per health ministry, Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,754 newly recovered cases. 3,475 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 482 in Tamil Nadu.

91 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. "Six states account for 85.71 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (30). Punjab follows with 18 daily deaths. Keralareported13 deaths," it added.

West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs manifesting a higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a rise in the daily new COVID cases. States and UTs have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of COVID-19. The need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasized. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna to apply as early as Friday for Japan vaccine approval -report

Moderna Inc is set to apply for Japanese government approval of its coronavirus vaccine as early as Friday, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.Japans Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is handling domestic approval and imports of the Moderna shot and loc...

Cong walks out of HP Assembly over MLAs' supension; CM says Guv's 'manhandling' upardonable

The Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly seeking the revocation of the suspension of its five MLAs, a demand opposed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who said manhandling of the Governor is an unpardonable...

Spain's jobless hit 4 mln for first time in 5 years as pandemic curbs bite

The number of jobless people in Spain rose above 4 million for the first time in five years in February, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions ravage the ailing economy. Since the onset of the pandemic, Spain has lost mo...

Agritech firm Arya partners Canara Bank to help farmers, FPOs

Agritech firm Arya on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with Canara Bank to help farmers and food processing units get finance against their agri-produce stored in warehouses managed by the startup. Canara Bank will be able to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021