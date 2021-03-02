Left Menu

UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot should guide other countries -vaccine chief

Though efficacy data was limited in clinical trials, real world data from being generated by Britain's vaccine rollout has shown both AstraZeneca and Pfizer's shot are more than 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations in over-80s after one shot. Public Health England (PHE) also said that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over-70 is between 60-73% four weeks after the first shot of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, compared to 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's one.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:05 IST
UK rollout data on AstraZeneca shot should guide other countries -vaccine chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Data from Britain's vaccine rollout on the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 shot in older people should help other countries reassess their use of it, the head of the university's vaccine research group said on Tuesday.

Britain has been rolling out the vaccine since January, beginning with the elderly and health workers, after approving its use for all adults. Many European countries have advised that the vaccine should not be given to over-65s due to a lack of clinical trial data on its efficacy in that age group, and a significant proportion of doses of the vaccine that they have acquired have gone unused.

In the face of shortages of other vaccines, France is easing those restrictions to allow some people aged 65-74 to receive the shot. Though efficacy data was limited in clinical trials, real-world data from being generated by Britain's vaccine rollout has shown both AstraZeneca and Pfizer's shots are more than 80% effective in preventing hospitalizations in over-80s after one shot.

Public Health England (PHE) also said that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over-70 is between 60-73% four weeks after the first shot of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, compared to 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's one. Asked if other countries should look at real-world data from Public Health England and reassess how they use the shot, Oxford Vaccine Group's Andrew Pollard said: "I think that the scientific committees in each of these countries will be doing exactly that over the days ahead."

"The strength of evidence that we're now seeing... all of that is being accessed by scientific committees in different countries, and I'm sure will help support their decision-making," he told BBC radio. On Monday, England's deputy chief medical officer said that the PHE approach vindicated the belief in Britain that the vaccine would give protection to older people despite the initial lack of data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna to apply as early as Friday for Japan vaccine approval -report

Moderna Inc is set to apply for Japanese government approval of its coronavirus vaccine as early as Friday, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.Japans Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is handling domestic approval and imports of the Moderna shot and loc...

Cong walks out of HP Assembly over MLAs' supension; CM says Guv's 'manhandling' upardonable

The Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly seeking the revocation of the suspension of its five MLAs, a demand opposed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur who said manhandling of the Governor is an unpardonable...

Spain's jobless hit 4 mln for first time in 5 years as pandemic curbs bite

The number of jobless people in Spain rose above 4 million for the first time in five years in February, official data showed on Tuesday, as COVID-19 restrictions ravage the ailing economy. Since the onset of the pandemic, Spain has lost mo...

Agritech firm Arya partners Canara Bank to help farmers, FPOs

Agritech firm Arya on Tuesday said it has entered into a partnership with Canara Bank to help farmers and food processing units get finance against their agri-produce stored in warehouses managed by the startup. Canara Bank will be able to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021