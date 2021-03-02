Left Menu

Uday Kotak takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:15 IST
Uday Kotak takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Kotak Mahindra Bank MD and CEO Uday Kotak on Tuesday took the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

''Happy to share that I took the first shot of the vaccine this morning. Smooth and no pain,'' Kotak said in a tweet sharing his photograph while being administered the vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took his first shot of vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, on Monday.

Modi, while tweeting about his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS on Monday, had congratulated doctors and scientists who have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against the coronavirus.

Bharat Biotech is the indigenous maker of COVID-19 vaccine.

India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1. PTI KPM MKJ

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

