Moderna to apply as early as Friday for Japan vaccine approval -report

Moderna to apply as early as Friday for Japan vaccine approval -reportReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-03-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 15:45 IST
Moderna Inc is set to apply for Japanese government approval of its coronavirus vaccine as early as Friday, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday.
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co is handling domestic approval and imports of the Moderna shot and local production of Novavax Inc's vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
