Austria broke ranks with the European Union and said it would work together with Israel and Denmark to produce second-generation vaccines against coronavirus mutations, while in the United States the Senate prepares to debate a $1.9 trillion relief bill this week.

EUROPE * Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but some restrictions will be eased starting from March 8, Focus Online reported, citing a draft agreement.

* Data from Britain's vaccine rollout on the effectiveness of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca shot in older people should help other countries reassess their use of it, the university group's vaccine chief said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China aims to vaccinate 40% of its population by the end of July, a senior health adviser said, requiring a significant increase in shots even as it ramps up vaccine exports. * Japan's lower house passed a record $1 trillion budget for the coming financial year, while lawmakers debated further stimulus and Tokyo's governor warned the fall in cases may not be enough to lift a state of emergency.

* South Korea's decision to allow more doses to be extracted from vaccine vials sparked controversy as it ramped up its vaccinations of healthcare workers and the elderly. * The Philippines reported six cases of the South African variant, while China's Sinopharm has applied for emergency use of its vaccine in the country.

* Indonesia says it has detected two cases of the more infectious British variant. AMERICAS

* Top U.S. expert Anthony Fauci said the United States must stick to a two-dose strategy for the Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. * New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hired a prominent defence lawyer in a federal investigation into the state's misreporting of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents.

* Johnson & Johnson will ship nearly 4 million doses of its newly authorized single-dose vaccine around the United States this week, while California reached a deal to fund reopening schools for young children. * The Biden administration downplayed the prospect of sharing vaccines with Mexico, as the latter's death toll passed 186,000 and its coronavirus czar returned home after being hospitalized for COVID-19 last Wednesday.

* 16 Brazilian governors accused far-right President Bolsonaro of misleading the country and state authorities urged a nationwide curfew and closure of airports. * Ecuador named a new health minister, after the previous minister's resigned following accusations of irregularities in a vaccination pilot programme.

* Argentina received 732,500 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, while Nicaragua is set to begin its inoculation campaign on Tuesday. * Venezuela approved use of China's Sinopharm vaccine, while Chile plans to ramp up purchase of the shot and hopes to sign a deal with Johnson & Johnson shortly. nL2N2KZ34S]

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Novavax's vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May, its chief executive said.

* Inovio Pharmaceuticals said it had completed Phase II enrolment for a U.S. trial of its vaccine candidate and should report data early in the second quarter. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European shares paused on Tuesday as investors sought to guess the bond market's next move, while weak German retail sales were a stark reminder of continued COVID-19 fallout on the region's biggest economy. * Spain's jobless total reached 4 million in February, as COVID-19 restrictions led to the first month of job destruction since last May.

