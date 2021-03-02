153 monks test COVID-19 positive in Himachal Pradesh

With a sudden surge of COVID-19 infections in Kangra district, 153 monks have been tested positive at Gyuto Tantric Monastery of Karmapa in Sidhpur area of Dharamshala on Tuesday. Following initial cases on February 23, 330 monks tested so far for COVID-19 and 153 monks have tested positive at Gyuto monastery in Himachal Pradesh, informed said Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

"During the case investigation, it was found that few of the monks travelled from Karnataka and Delhi after new year's celebration but surprisingly all the people who have travelled from outside have tested negative. One of them is shifted to Tanda Medical College as he had serious symptoms, others are in isolation in the monastery itself," said Dr Gupta. "The entire locality has been now declared as a containment zone," he added.

Advertisement

Informing about the safety protocols, Secretary of the Department of Health, Palden Dhondup said, "We are taking all precautions measures and we are taking care of the monks and the situation is very grave but after 10 to 15 days everything will be alright." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)