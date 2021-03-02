Although certain states witnessing surge in active COVID-19 infections, India's active cases less than 2%, recoveries over 97%: Govt.

... ...
... ...
The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Ethiopian authorities to free journalists and media workers detained in the Tigray region, where government troops and their allies are battling forces loyal to the local administration. At lea...
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged corruption in the measures taken by the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government in handling the COVID-19 situation in the state.Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition ...
Myanmars neighbours pressed its ruling military on Tuesday to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease what Singapore called the disastrous use of lethal force against opponents of their Feb. 1 coup and work out a solution to the cr...
Hungary must prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases during a third wave of the pandemic due to the spread of the British and South African variants of the novel coronavirus, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on Tuesday.As of Monday, Hungar...