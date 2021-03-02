Hungary must prepare for acceleration in COVID-19 cases -Surgeon General

Hungary must prepare for acceleration in COVID-19 cases -Surgeon GeneralReuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:03 IST
Hungary must prepare for an acceleration in COVID-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic due to the spread of the British and South African variants of coronavirus, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on Tuesday.
She said as of Monday, Hungary had detected five cases of the South African variant of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South African
- Cecilia Muller
- British
- Hungary
ALSO READ
Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine
South African corruption inquiry wants Zuma jailed for no-show
Odd News Roundup: South African hotel turns to machines to beat pandemic
South African Airways gets $346 mln from govt to pay laid-off workers - statement
India detects South African, Brazilian COVID variants