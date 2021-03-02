Left Menu

Woman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan days after vaccine, but link uncertain

"The brain haemorrhage that is suspected as a cause is relatively common among people from their 40s to their 60s, and at this time, based on examples overseas, there does not seem to be a link between brain haemorrhages and the coronavirus vaccine," the ministry quoted Tomohiro Morio, a doctor advising the government, as saying. "It may be a coincidental case, but there is a need to gather more information and make an assessment in upcoming working groups." Pfizer officials in Japan were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:19 IST
Woman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan days after vaccine, but link uncertain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Japanese a woman in her 60s died from a brain haemorrhage three days after receiving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there may not be a link between the two.

The woman was vaccinated on Friday and is suspected to have suffered a brain haemorrhage three days later, on Monday, it said. It was Japan's first reported death following a vaccination. "The brain haemorrhage that is suspected as a cause is relatively common among people from their 40s to their 60s, and at this time, based on examples overseas, there does not seem to be a link between brain haemorrhages and the coronavirus vaccine," the ministry quoted Tomohiro Morio, a doctor advising the government, as saying.

"It may be a coincidental case, but there is a need to gather more information and make an assessment in upcoming working groups." Pfizer officials in Japan were not immediately available for comment. Pfizer said in November the efficacy of its vaccine was consistent across age and ethnic groups, and that there were no major side effects, a sign that the immunisation could be employed broadly around the world.

Global health authorities have praised the fast development of safe and effective COVID vaccines, but have warned people with serious underlying health conditions to take medical advice first. Japan became the last member of the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations to begin its vaccination drive, on Feb. 17.

It has so far received three shipments of vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Japan officially approved Pfizer's vaccine last month, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics add 12 women to executive board to reach 42%

The Tokyo Olympics made a symbolic gesture toward gender equality on Tuesday by appointing 12 women to the bodys executive board.The board will now have 19 women among its 45 members, or 42.To accommodate the new women, the size of the boar...

Watchdog urges release of media workers held in Ethiopia

The Committee to Protect Journalists is urging Ethiopian authorities to free journalists and media workers detained in the Tigray region, where government troops and their allies are battling forces loyal to the local administration. At lea...

Fadnavis alleges corruption in COVID-19 management in Maha

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged corruption in the measures taken by the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government in handling the COVID-19 situation in the state.Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the Leader of the Opposition ...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar's neighbours press for Suu Kyi's release, restoration of democracy

Myanmars neighbours pressed its ruling military on Tuesday to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease what Singapore called the disastrous use of lethal force against opponents of their Feb. 1 coup and work out a solution to the cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021