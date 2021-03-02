French take-up rate of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shot at 24%-official

The utilisation rate in France of COVID-19 vaccines made by AstraZeneca stood at 24% as of Feb. 28, an official with the French health ministry said on Tuesday, well below a target set at 80-85%

This compares with 82% for vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and 37% for those made by Moderna.

