Left Menu

Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for use

Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its population of about 32 million by February next year. Last month, the government said it had secured 66.7 million vaccine doses, enough to more than cover its population.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-03-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:29 IST
Malaysia approves Sinovac, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for use
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia on Tuesday granted conditional approval for the use of vaccines made by UK firm AstraZeneca and China's Sinovac, just days after launching its nationwide COVID-19 inoculation program. Malaysia began its vaccination drive on Feb. 24 using a shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, as it tries to rein in a spike in infections and help revive an economy that recorded its worst slump in more than two decades last year.

The conditional approval means Malaysia will use the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Sinovac, but both firms - along with Pfizer - will be required to provide additional data on rolling submissions to ensure the vaccines' effectiveness and safety, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement. Health authorities are also evaluating the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, and the local bottling facility for Sinovac's vaccine, Noor Hisham said.

Sinovac signed a deal with Malaysia's Pharmaniaga, which will carry out a fill-and-finish process for the vaccine's distribution in Malaysia, before later manufacturing it locally. Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its population of about 32 million by February next year.

Last month, the government said it had secured 66.7 million vaccine doses, enough to more than cover its population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Lithuania to start supplying LNG to Poland next year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some U.S. meatpackers announce vaccine plans, but many workers still waiting

COVID-19 vaccines are making their way into the arms of U.S. meat and agriculture workers, but companies and union officials say progress needs to be faster after coronavirus outbreaks idled slaughterhouses and sickened thousands of workers...

WRAPUP 6-Myanmar's neighbours press for Suu Kyi's release, restoration of democracy

Myanmars neighbours pressed its ruling military on Tuesday to release ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cease what Singapore called the disastrous use of lethal force against opponents of their Feb. 1 coup and work out a solution to the cr...

Hungary must prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases -Surgeon General

Hungary must prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases during a third wave of the pandemic due to the spread of the British and South African variants of the novel coronavirus, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said on Tuesday.As of Monday, Hungar...

Baloch activists hold protest in solidarity with families whose members subject to enforced disappearances

Baloch political activists organised a protest in front of the Royal Palace in Amsterdam to show their solidarity with the families whose members have been subject of enforced disappearances in Pakistans Balochistan province. A large number...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021