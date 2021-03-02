Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Armys Research and Referral Hospital here on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.Dispelling apprehensions, he said the vaccine is completely safe.The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 17:50 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here on Tuesday, a day after the start of the second phase of the inoculation drive.

Dispelling apprehensions, he said the vaccine is completely safe.

''The first dosage of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to me at RR Hospital today. India's resolve for making the country COVID-free has been strengthened by this inoculation drive. The vaccine is completely safe and hassle free. #LargestVaccineDrive,'' the minister said in a tweet.

''I salute the efforts of India's scientists and doctors who developed the vaccine in a short span of time. I also thank the doctors and paramedic staff at the RR Hospital for the vaccination. I urge everyone who is eligible to take the vaccine and make India COVID-free,'' he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, setting the pace for the second phase of the country's inoculation drive, in which coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 with co-morbidities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

