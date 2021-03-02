Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:21 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

5:43 p.m.

Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey.

5:39 p.m.

Delhi records 217 new COVID-19 cases; no fresh death reported: Authorities.

5:06 p.m.

Odisha reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

5:05 p.m.

Two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala -- account for 75 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases: Government.

4:34 p.m.

From Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm, 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities given first dose of COVID vaccine: Government.

4:28 p.m.

A total 1,48,55,073 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm Tuesday: Government.

4:22 p.m.

Although certain states witnessing surge in active COVID-19 infections, India's active cases less than 2 per cent, recoveries over 97 per cent: Government.

3:05 p.m.

COVID-19: WHO chief scientist says India exhibited capacity to innovate, manufacture vaccines.

2:43 p.m.

COVID-19: Five states account for over 84 per cent of total active infections.

2:13 p.m.

One death, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana.

12:49 p.m.

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe COVID-19 in elderly, study finds.

12:48 p.m.

Mizoram reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,426.

12:13 p.m.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

12:05 p.m.

29 new cases of coronavirus in Puducherry, tally rises to 39,763.

11:24 a.m.

Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department.

10:16 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports first COVID-19 case after two days, tally rises to 16,837.

9:54 a.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,68,358, while 1,07,98,921 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry. 9:52 a.m.

Single-day rise of 12,286 infections, 91 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 case tally to 1,11,24,527, death toll to 1,57,248: Government.

9:13 a.m.

Maharashtra: 567 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 more deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan's privacy

A British newspaper publisher said on Tuesday it plans to appeal against a judges ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Princ...

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...

Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the citys oppos...

Air quality 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The average air quality was recorded in the moderate category in Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad, while it was poor in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021