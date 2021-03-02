Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.

5:43 p.m.

Advertisement

Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey.

5:39 p.m.

Delhi records 217 new COVID-19 cases; no fresh death reported: Authorities.

5:06 p.m.

Odisha reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.

5:05 p.m.

Two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala -- account for 75 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases: Government.

4:34 p.m.

From Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm, 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities given first dose of COVID vaccine: Government.

4:28 p.m.

A total 1,48,55,073 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm Tuesday: Government.

4:22 p.m.

Although certain states witnessing surge in active COVID-19 infections, India's active cases less than 2 per cent, recoveries over 97 per cent: Government.

3:05 p.m.

COVID-19: WHO chief scientist says India exhibited capacity to innovate, manufacture vaccines.

2:43 p.m.

COVID-19: Five states account for over 84 per cent of total active infections.

2:13 p.m.

One death, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana.

12:49 p.m.

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe COVID-19 in elderly, study finds.

12:48 p.m.

Mizoram reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,426.

12:13 p.m.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.

12:05 p.m.

29 new cases of coronavirus in Puducherry, tally rises to 39,763.

11:24 a.m.

Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department.

10:16 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh reports first COVID-19 case after two days, tally rises to 16,837.

9:54 a.m.

India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,68,358, while 1,07,98,921 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry. 9:52 a.m.

Single-day rise of 12,286 infections, 91 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 case tally to 1,11,24,527, death toll to 1,57,248: Government.

9:13 a.m.

Maharashtra: 567 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 more deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)