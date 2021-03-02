Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:21 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday.
5:43 p.m.
Acceptance for free, safe COVID-19 vaccine high among Indian women: Survey.
5:39 p.m.
Delhi records 217 new COVID-19 cases; no fresh death reported: Authorities.
5:06 p.m.
Odisha reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality.
5:05 p.m.
Two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala -- account for 75 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases: Government.
4:34 p.m.
From Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm, 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities given first dose of COVID vaccine: Government.
4:28 p.m.
A total 1,48,55,073 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm Tuesday: Government.
4:22 p.m.
Although certain states witnessing surge in active COVID-19 infections, India's active cases less than 2 per cent, recoveries over 97 per cent: Government.
3:05 p.m.
COVID-19: WHO chief scientist says India exhibited capacity to innovate, manufacture vaccines.
2:43 p.m.
COVID-19: Five states account for over 84 per cent of total active infections.
2:13 p.m.
One death, 163 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana.
12:49 p.m.
Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe COVID-19 in elderly, study finds.
12:48 p.m.
Mizoram reports three new COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,426.
12:13 p.m.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute.
12:05 p.m.
29 new cases of coronavirus in Puducherry, tally rises to 39,763.
11:24 a.m.
Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department.
10:16 a.m.
Arunachal Pradesh reports first COVID-19 case after two days, tally rises to 16,837.
9:54 a.m.
India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 1,68,358, while 1,07,98,921 people have recovered from disease so far: Union Health Ministry. 9:52 a.m.
Single-day rise of 12,286 infections, 91 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 case tally to 1,11,24,527, death toll to 1,57,248: Government.
9:13 a.m.
Maharashtra: 567 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 4 more deaths.
