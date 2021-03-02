Left Menu

Karnataka minister takes COVID-19 vaccine at home, triggers controversy

I have only taken the vaccine at home, which is not a crime, the Minister told reporters.He said it was good that his inoculation became public which would inspire others to take the shot.Patil added that had he gone to the hospital, it would have caused trouble to people waiting there.However, Sudhakar expressed his dissatisfaction over the conduct of Patil and said the medical team should have persuaded him to come to the hospital.Unless there is a prior permission, no one is allowed to go home to vaccinate.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:39 IST
Karnataka minister takes COVID-19 vaccine at home, triggers controversy

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Tuesday courted controversy after taking COVID-19 vaccine at his home instead of going to designated hospital, drawing criticism from Health Minister K Sudhakar and others.

Patil, 64, and his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district, on the second day of the vaccination drive to cover people aged above 60 and 45 plus with co-morbidities.

Patil tweeted, ''Took the #COVID19Vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from the Govt. doctors today. While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines.

As several social media users questioned his decision to take the vaccine at home, Sudhakar said the protocol is to get it in the hospital.

When reporters sought Chief Minister B S Yediyurappas reaction, he said getting vaccinated was more important than the place where the inoculation happened.

Patil defended himself, saying he has not committed any crime and wanted to avoid trouble for the public.

''Have I done any theft or robbery? I have only taken the vaccine at home, which is not a crime,'' the Minister told reporters.

He said it was good that his inoculation became public which would inspire others to take the shot.

Patil added that had he gone to the hospital, it would have caused trouble to people waiting there.

However, Sudhakar expressed his dissatisfaction over the conduct of Patil and said the medical team should have persuaded him to come to the hospital.

''Unless there is a prior permission, no one is allowed to go home to vaccinate. It is wrong to go home to administer a vaccine,'' he said.

He would issue a circular to the doctors not to administer vaccines at home, the minister added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others had taken the vaccine shots in designated hospitals on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway may tighten national restrictions against virus, says health minister

Norway may tighten national restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the countrys health minister said on Tuesday.The Nordic country has one of the lowest rates of infections in Europe but a recent resurgence in new cases, par...

Whenever the team needs me to perform in a particular situation, I have always done that: Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane may have hit just one hundred in his last seven Test appearances, but the India Test vice-captain isnt concerned about his recent show with the bat. After hitting a match-winning hundred in Melborune, Rahane has failed to con...

Publisher to appeal ruling that it invaded Meghan's privacy

A British newspaper publisher said on Tuesday it plans to appeal against a judges ruling that it invaded the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after her 2018 marriage to Princ...

INSTANT VIEW-Canada's economy posts 9.6% annualized growth in Q4

Canadas economy grew at annualized rate of 9.6 in the fourth quarter, following record fluctuations in the previous two quarters, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday, while Decembers real GDP edged up 0.1. Canadas economy is expected to grow ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021