Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine - Washington Post

Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday, the report said. U.S-based Merck halted the development of two of its own coronavirus vaccines in January to instead focus on its two COVID-19 treatments. The company said last month that it was in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized.

The drugmaker will dedicate two U.S. facilities to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, according to the report. (https://wapo.st/304E8ZQ) "Merck remains steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the global response to the pandemic," the company said.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

