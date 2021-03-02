Pfizer requirements causing delays in COVAX deliveries: GAVI

Pfizer requirements causing delays in COVAX deliveries: GAVIReuters | Geneva | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:48 IST
The head of the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday that there have been delays to some Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 shot deliveries via the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme because of additional requirements set by the manufacturer.
Seth Berkley, CEO of the GAVI alliance that co-leads the COVAX multilateral vaccine facility with the World Health Organization (WHO), told journalists the requirements were partly related to indemnification issues.
At the same briefing, WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said it was still possible for COVID-19 vaccine rollouts to all participating countries to begin in the first 100 days of 2021 assuming that manufacturers can keep up with orders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- Bruce Aylward
- World Health Organization
- GAVI
ALSO READ
Countries to get confirmation soon on COVAX vaccines, but should expect small initial shipments -PAHO
At UNSC, S Jaishankar calls for cooperation within framework of COVAX, which is trying to secure adequate vaccine doses for poorest nations.
Countries to get confirmation in days, weeks on timing and doses of COVAX vaccines - PAHO director
EU to double COVAX vaccine funding to 1 billion euros
W. House expects to have news on U.S. part in COVAX vaccine efforts in next day