Norway may tighten national restrictions against virus, says health minister

Norway may tighten national restrictions against virus, says health ministerReuters | Oslo | Updated: 02-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 18:53 IST
Norway may tighten national restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Tuesday.
"We could be seeing the beginning of a third wave," Bent Hoeie told a news conference.
