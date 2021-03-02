Left Menu

Spain to buy 17 mln more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of EU contract

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:17 IST
Spain to buy 17 mln more doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of EU contract

Spain will buy 17 million more doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna as part of a new contract negotiated by the European Union, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

The government intends to have 70% of the 47 million population vaccinated by the summer, she reiterated, adding that 1.3 million people in Spain were fully vaccinated so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

