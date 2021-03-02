Left Menu

COVAX facility aims to boost purchases, eyes deal with Novavax - GAVI

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:29 IST
The COVAX vaccine facility could purchase some 1.8 billion COVID-19 doses in 2021, some 500 million more than it had set out to purchase at the end of last year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.

GAVI CEO Seth Berkley, speaking to a press conference, also said the COVAX facility hoped to finalise a deal with Novavax for 1.1 billion doses in coming weeks.

