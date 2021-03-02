COVAX facility aims to boost purchases, eyes deal with Novavax - GAVI

COVAX facility aims to boost purchases, eyes deal with Novavax - GAVIReuters | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:29 IST
The COVAX vaccine facility could purchase some 1.8 billion COVID-19 doses in 2021, some 500 million more than it had set out to purchase at the end of last year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.
GAVI CEO Seth Berkley, speaking to a press conference, also said the COVAX facility hoped to finalise a deal with Novavax for 1.1 billion doses in coming weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- Seth Berkley
- Novavax
- GAVI
ALSO READ
Countries to get confirmation soon on COVAX vaccines, but should expect small initial shipments -PAHO
At UNSC, S Jaishankar calls for cooperation within framework of COVAX, which is trying to secure adequate vaccine doses for poorest nations.
Countries to get confirmation in days, weeks on timing and doses of COVAX vaccines - PAHO director
EU to double COVAX vaccine funding to 1 billion euros
W. House expects to have news on U.S. part in COVAX vaccine efforts in next day