86 fresh coronavirus cases reported in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 19:48 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 85 new positive cases, taking the tally to 1,26,589, even as no fresh death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 12 were from Jammu division and 73 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 48 cases followed by 10 in Jammu district.

While 11 districts did not report any fresh cases, seven other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases were 820 in the Union territory, while 1,23,717 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

The death toll in Jammu and Kashmir due to the pandemic is 1,958 as no fresh death was reported from the UT in the past 24 hours, they added.

