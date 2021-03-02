Chaos at Mumbai vaccination site as distancing norms ignored

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:11 IST
Chaotic scenes were briefly witnessed at an inoculation centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here on Tuesday morning due to heavy rush of people for getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs, civic officials said.

Social distancing norms were completely ignored at the centre in BKC, a business district in suburban Mumbai, before order was restored and the vaccination process began, they said.

A video purportedly showing people of different age groups, including senior citizens, pushing each other to enter the vaccination facility has gone viral on social media.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the BKC-based jumbo facility witnessed heavy rush of people at around 11 am.

Rajesh Dere, dean of the jumbo coronavirus facility, said due to some server issue, Co-WIN, the Centre's digital platform for the COVID-19 vaccination drive, faced a technical glitch for an hour in the morning.

When the inoculation process resumed after the technical glitch was resolved, people tried to enter inside the facility at the same time, he said.

However, things were streamlined soon, Dere said.

''At around 11.20 am, the situation was perfectly under control. Everything was streamlined thereafter,'' said Dere, adding to over 2,500 people were given COVID-19 doses at the centre.

