Maha: Man dies after getting 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A 45-year-old man died shortly after he was administered the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district on Tuesday, officials said.Sukhdeo Kirdit, employed as the driver of a local doctor, took the shot around 11 AM.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sukhdeo Kirdit, employed as the driver of a local doctor, took the shot around 11 AM. He complained of giddiness after some time while he was seated in the waiting hall at the civic-run inoculation centre, they said.

''He was rushed to IGM Hospital nearby where doctors declared him dead on arrival,'' an official said.

Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr KR Kharat said the cause of Kirdit's death would be known after the postmortem report comes in, adding that Kirdit's medical history, records etc. were being checked.

Kirdit's family said he was a healthy person who had left home in the morning to take the second dose of the vaccine.

